Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,860 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OLO worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 815,055 shares during the period. Finally, Battery Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 3,654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 817,103 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

