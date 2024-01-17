Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. WEX makes up about 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of WEX worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

