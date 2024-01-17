Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

