Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $283.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

