Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 5,029 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HAL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

