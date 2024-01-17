Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,989 shares of company stock valued at $257,811,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

