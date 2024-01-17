Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

