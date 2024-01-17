Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

