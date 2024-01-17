Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $790,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

