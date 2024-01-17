Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.31. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

