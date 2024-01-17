Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

