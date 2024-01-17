WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.52

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $13.45. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.81%.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

WVS Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

