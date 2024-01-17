WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.52

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $13.45. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.
WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.81%.
WVS Financial Announces Dividend
WVS Financial Company Profile
WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WVS Financial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.