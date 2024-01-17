Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,152.77 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

