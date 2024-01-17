X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8426 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USOI opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

