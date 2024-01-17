X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8426 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

