X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8426 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

