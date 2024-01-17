XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 497,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,716 shares.The stock last traded at $81.02 and had previously closed at $85.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 276.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

