Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $588.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

