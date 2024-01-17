Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $596.41 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

