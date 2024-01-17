Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,304 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.