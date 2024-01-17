Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

