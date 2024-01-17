Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 119,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

