Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

