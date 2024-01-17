Zacks Research Weighs in on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.