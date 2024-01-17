ZClassic Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $802,223.22 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

