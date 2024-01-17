Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $579.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $379.10 and a one year high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.