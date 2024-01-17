Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $53,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $203.98. 76,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,420. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

