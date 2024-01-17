Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock remained flat at $16.51 during trading on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

