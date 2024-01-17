Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ANET traded down $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.72. 336,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,377. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

