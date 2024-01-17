Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,869. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.