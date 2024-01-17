Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $39.25 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $39,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 1,455,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,445. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

