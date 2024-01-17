Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $43.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $43,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.23 and a 52 week high of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

