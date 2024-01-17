Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $66.35 Million Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Global-e Online worth $66,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,846. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

