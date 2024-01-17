Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ecolab by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.38. 99,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.