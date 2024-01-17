Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4,060.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,493 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.36% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 190,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,021. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

