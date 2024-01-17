Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 220,612 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 3.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $133,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 2,741,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,843,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

