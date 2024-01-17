Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,030 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 724,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,213. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.