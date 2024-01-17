Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 110,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,696. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.79 and a 200-day moving average of $321.42. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $357.65.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

