Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,615 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive



Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

