Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.22 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

