Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $102,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,829. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

