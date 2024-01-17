Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Purchased by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.09% of Zhihu worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 77.2% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 95,891 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 437,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

