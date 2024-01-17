Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.24.

Zscaler stock opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zscaler by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

