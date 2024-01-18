10,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,665,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

