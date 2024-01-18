1,208,667 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,208,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,000. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Horizon by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,847,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 253,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $5,499,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.