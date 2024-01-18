1,796 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.