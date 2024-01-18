180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

