180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

