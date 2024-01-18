180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

