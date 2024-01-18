180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of BMO opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

